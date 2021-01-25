Keira Knightley has a ban on filming sex scenes with male filmmakers

Keira Knightley may consider filming nude scenes with female directors but doesn't want to do so with male directors because of her own vanity and also the "male gaze".

Speaking to the Chanel Connects podcast, the Pride and Prejudice star said: "It's partly vanity but partly also … it's the male gaze. I feel like if I was making a story that was… about that journey of motherhood, that journey of body acceptance, I feel like I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker. I don't have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men.

"I don't want it to be that kind of, ugh, those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody's grunting. I'm not interested in doing that. I'm too vain, the body has had two children now, and I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked."

And the 35-year-old actress previously insisted she doesn't want to film sex scenes because she fears it being uploaded to some porn site.

Speaking in March, she shared: "I always felt completely comfortable doing it when I was younger. I never did anything that I didn't feel comfortable doing.

"I'm really happy with my body. It's done an amazing thing. But I also don't want to stand there in front of a whole film crew. It used to be that you'd do a sex scene in isolation with the film, and it would make sense ... But now, you can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it's on some porn site."