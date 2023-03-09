Keira Knightley struggled with playing "everybody's object of lust" in her teens.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress, 37, landed the role of aristocrat-turned-pirate Elizabeth Swann alongside Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in the swashbuckling franchise when she was 17, after her breakthrough role as a tomboy footballer in Bend it Like Beckham, and said the role left her feeling "very stuck".

She told the April issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine about the part: "She was the object of everybody's lust. Not that she doesn't have a lot of fight in her.

"But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite.

"I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck. So the roles afterwards were about trying to break out of that."

Keira added about starting acting early: "I had quite an entrance into adult life, an extreme landing because of the experience of fame at a very early age.

"There's a funny place where women are meant to sit, publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt ... I was being judged on what I was projecting."

Keira, who has daughters Edie, seven, and four-year-old Delilah with her Klaxons musician husband James Righton, 39, added that she thinks of 2003 to 2008 as "a very tricky five-year window" in her career despite appearing in box office hits Love Actually, Pride and Prejudice and Atonement, as she felt "powerless".

She added: "I didn't have a sense of how to articulate it. It very much felt like I was caged in a thing I didn't understand."

Keira also said about pushing herself to "burnout" in her youth by being consumed with a desire to succeed in acting: "I was incredibly hard on myself. I was never good enough.

"I was utterly single-minded. I was so ambitious. I was so driven. I was always trying to get better and better and improve, which is an exhausting way to live your life. Exhausting.

"I am in awe of my 22-year-old self, because I'd like a bit more of her back. And it's only by not being like that any longer that I realise how extraordinary it was. But it does have a cost... burnout."