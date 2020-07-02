Kellan Lutz's wife has miscarriage at six months pregnant

PHOTO: Instagram/brittanylynnlutz
Bang

Twilight star Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales had been expecting a baby girl, but on Thursday (Feb 6), they made the heartbreaking announcement that they have lost their baby, six months into Brittany's pregnancy.

Brittany, 31, posted the sad news on her Instagram account, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her pregnant stomach.

She captioned the image: "Baby girl, it was my absolute honour and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks.

"I don't know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You're in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much.

"I'm not ready to talk about what happened, and I'm not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who's been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood - I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn't be here.

"Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal."

♥️My Wonder Woman 🙏 It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can't wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home🙏

Kellan, 34, shared the same image on his own Instagram, as he dubbed the tragedy as a "crazy rollercoaster".

He wrote: "It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but grateful for these past six months and the journey itself.

"In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful!

"God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz. Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support!

"Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can't wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home."

