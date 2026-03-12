Kelly Clarkson claims she never received promised car prize after winning American Idol

Kelly Clarkson claims she never received the car she was promised for winning American Idol.

However, the 43-year-old star did get a recording contract worth US$1 million (S$1.3 million) as part of her prize for being crowned victorious in the first season of the singing competition 24 years ago.

On Tuesday's (March 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Traitors season four winner Rob Rausch, 27, told the host how he is yet to receive his US$220,800 prize for winning the game show, to which Kelly responded: "I relate to this so hardcore."

She continued: "You probably weren't alive when I was on American Idol, but I was literally on the show, and they were like, 'Oh, you win a million dollars,' or whatever.

"No, you didn't. They lied. You did not, no. It was like a million dollars' worth of investment in you."

Kelly, 43, then claimed she never received the car as part of her prize.

She added: "And then they said you get a car, and I needed it 'cos my car is bashed in, and I couldn't afford the [insurance] deductible. And then, no! I did not get a car!"

Referring to American Idol season two runner-up Clay Aiken, 47, Kelly continued: "And then Clay Aiken, who didn't win the second season, got a car — and [so did] his mom!

"I was like, 'What the f***?' I remember Clay telling me that second season … he was like, 'Yeah, they gave my mom one.' I was like, 'I'm gonna actually kick your a** right now.'"

In March 2023, American Idol series four champion Carrie Underwood revealed she still has her blue Ford Mustang convertible prize — 21 years after she won the show.

She revealed on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen: "I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol.

"So I have my blue Mustang. And every once in a while, something will happen where I'll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I'll get to drive that car."

And the Before He Cheats hitmaker — who won American Idol in 2005 — loves driving the luxurious vehicle.

Carrie, 43, continued: "And it always makes me want to drive it more, because it was such a pivotal point in my life.

That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee, and I'm very, very glad I still have that car.

"Every time I get in it, I'm always like, 'Why don't I just drive this more often?' Just because, it makes me feel good."

