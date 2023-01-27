Kelly Clarkson's stalker arrested again for violating restraining order

Kelly Clarkson's stalker has reportedly been re-arrested after she allegedly violated the terms of her permanent restraining order.

The 40-year-old A Moment Like This singer had been granted protection last week against Huguette Nicole Young, who is said to have been caught by police on Wednesday (Jan 25) night at the star's $5.4 million mansion in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.

TMZ also reported on Thursday the alleged breach means Young would have broken her restraining order terms 12 times.

The outlet said Kelly's security team found her wandering around Kelly'shouse around 9pm and called 911, leading police to come and arrest the obsessed fan.

Insiders also told TMZ Kelly is now so worried for her safety she has banned the two children she had with her 46-year-old ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - daughter River, eight, and her six-year-old son Remington - from going outside the gate of her house at night.

It has been reported Young, who had a habit of leaving gifts for Kelly, has a 10-year history of stalking the singer after she first tracked her down at her home in Nashville before following her to Los Angeles.

Kelly last week obtained permanent restraining orders against two people who continued to show up at her home uninvited and caused "disturbances" - one of whom was Young.

She had an order granted on Jan 20 banning Victor Fernandez from making any type of contact with her or her children, and both he and Young were told to stay at least 100 yards from the star.

Fernandez had allegedly appeared at the 'American Idol' star's home multiple times since Thanksgiving, according to legal documents viewed by TMZ.

The outlet added papers showed Young has shown up at Kelly's home at least 18 times since the end of October and left items including dog toys, stickers, plants, notes and seeds on her porch.