Kelly Marie Tran 'hasn't thought about' the possibility of returning to Star Wars

The 32-year-old actress played Rose Tico in the sequel trilogy of the sci-fi saga and although she is very proud to be part of the galaxy far, far away, she has not considered a reprisal as Rose in a new movie or spin-off series.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I haven't thought about it at all, honestly. I feel like Star Wars was a weird fever dream. I don't know. But I have not had that call."

Despite having a major role as Rose in Rian Johnson's Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi in which she went on an important Resistance mission with Finn, played by John Boyega, Kelly saw her character marginalised in J. J. Abrams' concluding chapter Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

Boyega, 28, previously criticised Disney and LucasFilm for bringing their white castmates to the fore while sidelining Finn and Rose but Kelly thinks it's a "complicated" situation which may involve "unconscious bias".

Asked if she agreed with John, she said: "It's complicated. Star Wars is such a cultural touchstone, and I feel the things that happen in those worlds genuinely matter…

"I think unconscious bias is a very hard thing to measure, though we're getting better. So I think what you make of that comes down to your experience - what are you able to see. And we have to realise that we're all seeing the world through very specific lenses."

The Raya and the Last Dragon actress - whose parents are Vietnamese - admitted she never thought acting was a "realistic" career choice for her and she doesn't like to think about the "pressures" of someone of her heritage taking on prominent roles.

She said: "I do my best acting when I'm not thinking about the pressures of it. When you start dissecting it, what it all means can get a little heavy in your head.

"I mean, I almost didn't pursue acting as a career because I didn't think it was realistic. Even after Star Wars and Raya, sometimes I still don't. That's just the truth."

