Kenan Thompson urges Nickelodeon to 'investigate more' following release of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Kenan Thompson has urged Nickelodeon to "investigate more" following the release of documentary series Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The 45-year-old star was an original cast member of Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series All That in 1994, and he starred in spin-off Kenan and Kel, alongside Kel Mitchell, from 1996 to 2000.

Kenan has admitted he found it "tough to watch" recent four-part Investigation Discovery (ID) documentary series Quiet On Set, which has raised allegations of a toxic and dangerous culture on the set of former children's TV producer Dan Schneider's shows, including the likes of All That, The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh.

Former child star Drake Bell had major roles on The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh in the 2000s, and he has since claimed on Quiet on Set that he suffered "extensive and brutal" abuse at the hands of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Kenan admitted his "heart goes out" to anyone who was "victimised" on the shows.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, he said: "It's a tough subject... it's tough for me because I can't really speak on things that I never witnessed.

"All these things happened after I left, basically, and Dan [Schneider] wasn't really on 'Kenan and Kel' like that.

"I mean, he got a 'created by' credit but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't really overlapping like that, outside of All That, necessarily.

"All that negativity kind of started happening outside of like our tenure there.

"I wasn't really aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anyone who's been victimised or their families.

"I think it's a good thing that the doc is out and it's putting things on display, stories that need to be told for accountability's sake."

Tamron admitted her show had reached out to Nickelodeon, and the channel insisted they "investigate all of the allegations".

Kenan then said: "Well, investigate more, because this is supposed to be a safe space, it's supposed to be a safe place for kids, and to hear all about that is just like, how dare you, you know."

The star admitted the documentary series was "definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place", and Kenan admitted he has "fond memories" of his co-stars.

He added: "To hear that they have gone through terrible things like that is just … it's really tough."

In the documentary, Drake claimed former Nickelodeon writer and Drake and Josh creator Dan was "unaware" of the abuse he suffered.

In a statement, Nickelodeon said: "Now that Drake Bell had disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward."

In a response to Quiet On Set, Dan recently admitted some of his past behaviour was "embarrassing".

Speaking to former iCarly star BooG!e for The Hollywood reporter, he said: "Watching over the past few nights was very difficult.

"Me facing my past behaviours, some of which are embarrassing, and I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."

As well as stars of his shows opening up on their experiences, the issues raised in the series include writers accusing him of creating a toxic environment with cruel pranks.

He responded: "No writer should ever feel uncomfortable in any writers' room, ever. Period. No excuses.

"Most TV writers, comedy writers have been in rooms, and they are aware that a lot of times there are inappropriate jokes made and inappropriate topics come up.

"But the fact that I participated in that, especially when I was leading the room, embarrasses me. I shouldn't have done it."

