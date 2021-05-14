Kendall Jenner is “addicted” to social media.

The 25-year-old model and reality star has admitted she isn’t “proud” of the relationship she currently has with social media sites, as she spends too much time scrolling on sites like Twitter and Instagram.

She said: “My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that … but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to.

“I don’t like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place. There really is no escaping it.”

Kendall also insisted she dislikes the way the internet allows for “such small moments” to be taken out of context, which often means people “claim a false narrative” of her.

She added during an interview with Vogue magazine’s Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety series: “Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it’s someone claiming a false narrative for me.

“The Internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context. They don’t know the before or the after and they’ll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing.

“I have moments of feeling like I’m breaking or feeling like I can’t take it anymore because sometimes it does feel like... I can never do anything right.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star recently said she has been hospitalised in the past because of her anxiety because it can get so bad she feels as though she is dying.

She said: "I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way. I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying."