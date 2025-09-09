Kendall Jenner planning to give up life in spotlight

Kendall Jenner is planning to give up her life in the spotlight and focus on designing houses.

The 29-year-old shot to fame on her family's reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians as a child before launching a career as a model and she now juggles her runway work with filming their latest show The Kardashians — but Kendall is adamant she's planning to walk away from the entertainment industry because she's prefers "the simple life".

She told Vogue magazine: "I swear to God, I'm going to stop everything and just design homes. I'm not kidding...

"I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life. I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no make-up and just being free with my day...

"I've taught myself more to just be open to whatever comes. I think about the future a lot, but I try not to overplan because you know I'm a planner."

In the joint interview with pal Gigi Hadid, Kendall revealed she's currently building a new house away from Los Angeles and Gigi admitted her friend is "one of the only people that I would let design a house for me".

Despite growing up on TV, Kendall previously admitted her childhood always felt "kind of normal".

The model made her first appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in 2007, but Kendall feels she and her younger sister Kylie Jenner were largely sheltered from the spotlight during their younger years.

During an appearance on Emma Chamberlain's Anything Goes podcast, Kendall explained: "We went to school. We went to school as long as we could. I started home school, 11th and 12th grade.

"So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started.

"It wasn't always easy, but it did feel kind of normal...

"Overall I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse. I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends.

"So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal... There's also an aspect of us being really grateful that we had older siblings that we got to see do things before us and lead us in a way."

