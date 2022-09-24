Kendall Jenner says she was 'chill' about exposing her boobs for her first runway shoot at 18

Kendall Jenner was "pretty chill" about her boobs being on display for her first runway shoot aged 18.

The 26-year-old model wore a sheer top for her catwalk debut for Marc Jacobs in 2014, and she was quite happy to free the nipple.

Taking part in Vogue's Life in Looks series, she said: "I had just turned 18 and I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc wants to put me in this sheer top, and I was like, 'I'm game.'

"I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out. I don't mind, I'm all good with the nipple."

She continued: "So, it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like: 'Dope, whatever they want. It's their vision so let's do it'. I was completely comfortable."

The raven-haired beauty — who has since walked in shows for the likes of Chanel, Alexander Wang, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi and Balmain — also recalled being given a walking lesson and how she ended being "really stiff" on the runway as she overthought the advice she was given.

She said: "I remember going into my agency and getting a walking lesson, because I didn't necessarily know what I was doing.

"And I think I took the tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway. I've learned a lot since then."

Kendall previously admitted she likes to wear sheer tops when she's having "a good boob day".

In 2017, the Kardashians star defended a picture of herself posted to Instagram in which she wore a sheer top with no bra, and covered her nipples with pizza emojis, saying she felt her chest "looked nice" that day.

She wrote on kendallj.com: "I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! (sic)"

She had consulted her close friends Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid before she posted the photo.

She added: "My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?'" she continued. "They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"