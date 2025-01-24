Kendrick Lamar to perform with SZA at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar will perform with SZA at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The musician is providing the entertainment for the big game at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome on Feb 9 and he's now confirmed he will be joined on stage by his pal and collaborator SZA.

Lamar announced the news in a promotional video posted on Instagram in which he is seen walking across a football field talking on his cell phone, saying: "I've been thinking about a guest performer," when SZA walks up behind him and throws a bucket of blue liquid all over him.

The clip was captioned: "Catch @kendricklamar with guest @sza. #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLIX."

The show comes shortly before Lamar and SZA are due to hit the road together for their 2025 Grand National Tour, which kicks off in Minnesota on April 19 and makes stops in cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit and Los Angeles.

The trek concludes in Washington, DC on June 18.

The pair have previously collaborated on projects including 2017's Doves in the Wind and 2018's All the Stars to December's 30 For 30 from SZA's reissue of SOS (LANA), as well Luther and Gloria on Lamar's latest LP GNX.

SZA — whose real name is Solána Rowe — previously revealed learns a lot whenever she works with the "genius" rapper and would jump at the chance to create a full record with the HUMBLE hitmaker.

Speaking on Sherri on Jan 8, she said: "I would love that.

"I think that would be amazing. He's such a genius. And a part of his genius is like him being so elusive and so mysterious and I love it."

When it came to GNX, SZA had no idea what tracks her vocals would end up on, but she did approve of her takes.

She explained: "I don't know what's going on as much as you don't know what's going on.

"When Luther came out, I said, 'Okay, that's the vocals we're using, period.' Same with Gloria. I said, 'Okay.'"

