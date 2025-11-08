Kendrick Lamar tops Grammy Awards nominations with 9 nods, Katseye nominated for best new artist

Kendrick Lamar has topped the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, earning nine nods including record, song and album of the year.

It means the 38-year-old rapper's latest album GNX is continuing his run of success, becoming his fifth consecutive studio album to receive an album of the year nomination - a record unmatched by any other artist.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations on Friday (Nov 7), revealing a star-studded list that also included Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Addison Rae and Justin Bieber.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air on Feb 1, 2026.

Kendrick was also nominated in the pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album categories, and twice in rap performance.

If GNX wins album of the year, it would mark his first victory in that category and only the third rap album ever to win the top prize, following Speakerboxxx/The Love Below by Outkast in 2004 and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Lady Gaga, record producer Jack Antonoff and Canadian producer Cirkut follow closely in the nods with seven nominations each.

Gaga received her first-ever simultaneous nominations for song, record and album of the year, and is also recognised in pop solo performance, pop vocal album, dance pop recording and traditional pop vocal album.

Jack Antonoff is nominated in record, album and song of the year categories for his work with Kendrick and Sabrina.

He and Cirkut will compete for producer of the year (non-classical).

Cirkut's work earned nominations for both record and song of the year twice - for Lady Gaga's Abracadabra as well as Rose and Bruno Mars's APT - as well as album of the year and best dance pop recording.

The album of the year nominees are Kendrick's GNX, Gaga's Mayhem, Sabrina's Man's Best Friend, Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Justin's Swag, Clipse, Pusha T and Malice's Let God Sort Em Out, Leon Thomas's Mutt and Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia.

Bad Bunny's nomination marks only the second time an all-Spanish-language album has competed for album of the year, following his own Un Verano Sin Ti in 2023.

Other leading nominees include Sabrina, Bad Bunny, Thomas and Serban Ghenea, each with six nominations, and Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, the Creator, who earned five each.

In the best new artist category, the nominees are Katseye, Olivia Dean, The Marias, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

The record of the year contenders are Bad Bunny's DtMF, Sabrina's Manchild, Doechii's Anxiety, Billie's Wildflower, Lady Gaga's Abracadabra, Kendrick and SZA's Luther, Chappell Roan's The Subway as well as Rose and Bruno Mars's APT.

Rose, a member of Blackpink, became the first K-pop artist to be nominated in the category.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said: "The Grammy Awards are our opportunity to honour the people who make this community so vibrant, and this year's nominees remind us of the incredible talent driving music forward."

Taylor Swift did not receive nominations this year as her album The Life of a Showgirl, released in October, fell outside the eligibility window.

Her previous album The Tortured Poets Department was released in April 2024.

The 68th Grammys will introduce two new categories - Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover - with the Latin Grammys scheduled for Nov 13.

2026 Grammy nominations in full

Record of the year

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety, Doechii

Wildflower, Billie Eilish

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway, Chappell Roan

APT, Rose and Bruno Mars

Song of the year

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga. Written by Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt

Anxiety, Doechii. Written by Jaylah Hickmon

APT, Rose and Bruno Mars. Written by Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Roget Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas

DtMF, Bad Bunny. Written by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo Rene Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry

Golden (From KPop Demon Hunters), Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami. Written by Ejae & Mark Sonnenblick

Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA. Written by Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter. Written by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter

Wildflower, Billie Eilish. Written by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell

Best pop solo performance

Daisies, Justin Bieber

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Disease, Lady Gaga

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Messy, Lola Young

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best pop vocal album

Swag, Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus

Mayhem, Lady Gaga

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best rock album

Private music, Deftones

I Quit, Haim

From Zero, Linkin Park

Never Enough, Turnstile

Idols, Yungblud

Best song written for visual media

As Alive As You Need Me To Be (from Tron: Ares'), Nine Inch Nails. Written by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Golden (From KPop Demon Hunters), Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami. Written by Ejae & Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied to You (From Sinners), Miles Caton. Written by Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq

Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late), Elton John, Brandi Carlile. Written by Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt

Pale, Pale Moon (From Sinners), Jayme Lawson. Written by Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard

Sinners (From Sinners), Rod Wave. Written by Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus

Best música urbana album

Debi Tirar Mas Foto, Bad Bunny

Mixteip, J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado, Feid

Naiki, Nicki Nicole

Eub Deluxe, Trueno

'Sinfonico (En Vivo), Yandel

Best contemporary country album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best traditional country album

Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

Ain't In It For My Health, Zach Top

Best musical theatre album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best rap album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, JID

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator

Producer of the year, non-classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the year, non-classical