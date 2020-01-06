Kenneth Ma says actress invited him to her room

When you look like Kenneth Ma, you're bound to get some attention from the ladies.

But if you're Kenneth Ma, you won't act on them.

In a television interview for his upcoming series Flying Tiger 2, the 46-year-old Hong Kong actor revealed that once when he was filming in China, an actress ⁠— whom he was not close to ⁠— gave him her room number and invited him to join her there.

"I definitely won't go because there will be a group of men waiting there to catch you. For people who are that forward, it's not about love, they don't love you, they just want to trap you," he laughed, joking that he should call the police.

His co-star Lawrence Ng chimed in: "I heard of another actress who passed around her room number to the entire production crew."

The 56-year-old revealed that the actress is very attractive and a household name among production crews in China. He added: "I don't like this kind of women, I won't even consider it."

But when asked by the host if he would consider the invitation should he be the only one who got her room number, he jokingly said: "Maybe I'll consider it."

It was reported that netizens have tried to figure out who this mysterious actress is but it's still unclear.

As for Kenneth, well, it seems that the boyishly handsome actor might still be on the market as he has ended things with Jacqueline Wong after her cheating scandal with singer Andy Hui.

He has also moved on and told AsiaOne last year that when it comes to love, he'll "leave such matters to fate".

