Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

It wasn't too long ago that Jacqueline Wong broke her seven-month silence with an Instagram post.

She was revealed to be having an affair with Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Hui and laid low after apologising on Instagram.

However, the disgraced artiste recently resurfaced on social media to air her concerns about the reception for her latest acting project, Finding Her Voice.

So, when her ex-boyfriend, Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma, came to town for the Starhub Night of Stars 2019, we had to ask if she reached out to him to talk about her feelings.

Kenneth, 45, told AsiaOne in Mandarin: "No, she didn't contact me about this."

When we tried to ask if they're still in contact, we were shut down by his manager and told to avoid questions about Jacqueline.

But that's not a reflection of the actor who was very attentive as we read the question to him to which he even graciously responded. In fact, he might even have gone on to say more had we not been stopped. When he was last in Singapore, he fielded questions about his ex like a champ.

That said, it was clear that Kenneth has moved on and he didn't seem the least bit affected when we mentioned Jacqueline's name and the scandal hasn't tarnished his outlook on love.

We asked if his perception on love had changed in the wake of Jacqueline's betrayal and he said that he'll "leave such matters to fate".

Well, that tenacity and positivity seems to be on point for someone who also told us that as a man, he won't be found "crying in a corner" when things get bad.

So when he's upset, what cheers him up? Exercise.

And possibly kicking a ball around because Kenneth is also an avid fan of football and plays it as a way to decompress on a stressful day.

HASN'T HAD TIME TO GO SIGHTSEEING

Surprisingly, for someone who has been to Singapore a couple of times in the past few years, Kenneth confessed that he hasn't had time to tour our country.

He added: "But I've wanted the chance to come here for a vacation. We'll see if I have the chance to. I think it'll be fun to come here with friends because I really love to eat seafood.

"Whenever I'm here, eating seafood after a day's work makes me very happy."

Kenneth Ma and Fred Cheng on the Green Carpet. PHOTO: Starhub

And no surprises, but our ubiquitous chilli crab is top of the agenda for the actor every time he's visiting and he makes it a point to eat some before he leaves.

A trip to Singapore is also a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong as the actor prefers the tranquility over here.

He explained in Mandarin: "Hong Kong is too 'noisy'. There are too many people. Singapore is quieter."

PLAYED EVERY ROLE POSSIBLE

The veteran actor, who's been in the business for 20 years, has played so many roles that he doesn't know what's on the cards for his future as an actor.

"I want to continue to try my best in acting and see if I have more opportunities to have good roles for the audience to watch... I don't know (what roles will interest me). I have to see the script to know. I've played so many characters that I don't have one specific character that I want to play," admitted Kenneth.

Kenneth Ma at Starhub Night of Stars 2019. PHOTO: Starhub

But one thing on his list is to collaborate on a local production.

Kenneth said: "We have to see if there's a chance. I really want to."

Has no one approached him with an offer yet?

"I don't know! But I really want to film with different crews, different directors and different actors. I think it'll be a fun experience," he said.

You know what that means... the ball's in our court now because Kenneth is available and ready to mingle.

bryanlim@asiaone.com