Kenny Bee's daughter makes showbiz debut with support from Jacky Cheung, Rosamund Kwan and Shu Qi

Veteran Hong Kong singer-actor Kenny Bee's daughter Blythe is making her showbiz debut in the upcoming Chinese singing reality show Ben Fu! Wan Ren Xian Chang.

A press conference was held on June 15, in which the 19-year-old was introduced as a contestant.

What captured the audience's attention, however, was the list of stars who lent their support via video messages that were broadcast. They included multiple veteran Hong Kong actors and singers, including Jacky Cheung, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Alex To and Alan Tam, who introduced themselves as Blythe's "uncles", "auntie" Rosamund Kwan, as well as Taiwanese celebrities Richie Jen and Jordan Chan.

Among them was also Taiwanese actress Shu Qi, who called herself Blythe's "pioneer fan".

Towards the end of the clip, Kenny, 71, made an appearance and shared; "Blythe has been singing together with me since she was young. But this time round, she is using her own identity. When she decided to participate in this programme, she was very nervous, because she has always been [singing] with me... but now she has to face the audience on her own. I am actually more nervous than her.

"In addition, there are so many uncles, aunties, brothers and sisters who are supporting her. I am even more nervous because I am concerned that she may not do well. I will definitely give her all of my support, hoping that she does well and has a memorable summer."

Kenny, whose past hits included Let Everything Be Gone With the Wind (1987) and If We Were Meant To Be (1989), shares Blythe and another daughter Eloise with his second wife Fan Jiang, whom he married in 2014.

Blythe had made multiple appearances in Kenny's stage performances since she was three, including performing with his band, The Wynners, during their 2023 farewell concert in Singapore.

At the press conference, Blythe was asked by reporters if she felt pressured to do well in the competition because of her family background and having celebrity supporters.

"Actually, my father is my biggest idol. All of his works are also my biggest inspiration. I hope that the audience would like my work, songs and voice. I wouldn't be here without my father… So I am very thankful to him for teaching me singing [techniques]," she said.

The broadcast details for Ben Fu! Wan Ren Xian Chang is not available yet, but viewers can watch the full press conference on Tencent Video.

[[nid:690854]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.