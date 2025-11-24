Kent Cheng dispels death rumours, says 35kg weight loss was to 'regain health'

Hong Kong veteran actor Kent Cheng has been plagued by death rumours once again.

On Oct 18, the 74-year-old had opened a Douyin account to post a video with actress-host Dada Wong, where he stated: "Don't worry, I am still alive!"

It appears that similar rumours started circulating again.

Kent, who rose to fame after playing Fat Cat in the Hong Kong film Why Me? (1985) and TV series Forrest Cat (1997 to 1999), took to Douyin on Nov 20 to prove that he's still very much alive.

"It is Nov 18, 2025, today. The death rumours are false," he said in the video, holding up a newspaper with the date printed on its front page.

Netizens had been concerned as they felt he appeared thin and haggard in his prior videos, and Kent clarified that he had lost 35kg to regain his health: "My body couldn't handle it any more as I grew older, with health issues cropping up."

As for his haggard appearance, he said he grew out his beard for a movie role and will shave it off once filming ends.

Kent also refuted rumours about his family living in the slums due to his debts, confirming that he had paid them off by selling his assets.

"You shouldn't believe everything you hear, and even if you see something, it might be fake. Technology is so advanced now… so we must strive for the truth and analyse it with our brains," he told his followers.

Kent last starred in the 2025 movie A Gilded Game alongside actors Andy Lau, Ou Hao and Huang Yi.

While he mostly took on supporting roles in his recent shows and films, he led the 2024 TVB drama Broken Trust as businessman Chin Tai Hoi.

