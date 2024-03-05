Kerry Katona plans to have her ashes turned into fireworks

Kerry Katona is planning to go out with a bang by having her ashes turned into fireworks.

The 43-year-old former Atomic Kitten star has revealed she wants to be cremated when she dies, and she's come up with a plan to have her remains packed inside fireworks which can be set off to spread them — and she hopes it will give solace to her five kids after she's gone.

During an appearance on the Straight To The Comments! podcast, she explained: "When I die, I actually want to be cremated and because I've never settled down anywhere, I want them to be put in a rocket and I want like a firework...

"And then my ashes spread everywhere because I have five children and they will probably all separate. But whenever they want to speak to their mum, they can all look up [into the sky]."

She added: "This is just for my kids... they're all going to go their separate ways, I don't want them to feel like they have to go to a certain place to visit me, they can just look up and go; 'Hiya mum'."

Kerry went on to insist she's serious about the plan and she's already put it in place. She added: "I've already organised it. It's sorted. Fireworks! I think it's really nice."

Kerry is mum to Molly, 22, and Lilly-Sue, 21, with first husband Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 17, and Max, 15, from her marriage to Mark Croft. She also has youngest daughter Dylan-George, nine, from her relationship with ex-husband George Kay, who died in 2019 aged 39.

She is engaged to marry personal trainer Ryan Mahoney and she recently admitted she would give him permission to have a baby with someone else if he felt the need to have a child of his own.

She told new! magazine: "I don't want to deprive him — in fact, I've given him a pass and said, 'If this is something you want to pursue, leave me now!'

"I never want someone to not have that feeling of having their child. But I feel like I should be enough for a man. Maybe many moons ago I'd have done it for a man, but not anymore. Me and my kids should be enough for Ryan, and actually, I know we are."

