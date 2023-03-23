Kerry Katona 'scared' to get married again

Kerry Katona is "scared" to get married again.

The 42-year-old star — who was previously married to Westlife singer Brian Fadden, Mark Croft, and George Kay — is engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney, and she's admitted to being anxious about tying the knot again.

Kerry — who has Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 20, Heidi, 16, Maxwell, 14, and Dylan-Jorge, eight, from her past relationships — told GB News: "I was married at age 21 as everyone knows, and then I rushed into another marriage.

"My third marriage, my husband passed away, so I'm actually a widow. But I've been with Ryan now for five years and I am an old romantic, I believe in that happily ever after.

"Just because it didn't work out the first time, or the second, or the third time, does that mean I've got to be on my own for the rest of my life? No.

"I have five children, I've got three children at home so I also think about security as well. DJ, my youngest, she's only ever known Ryan. Her dad died when she was only five, she's only ever known Ryan. So we're going to go down the adoption route as well with DJ.

"But also, if anything was to happen to me, I want to make sure that security is there for my children to remain with Ryan and by being married, that all helps. But saying that, some days I really want to marry him and then some days I really really don't!

"So we haven't got married just yet because at the minute I really, really don't to. I think I'm scared. I'm actually scared. The thought of walking down the aisle. I get really scared because my track record has been abysmal!"

However, the former Atomic Kitten singer went on to add that she has "no regrets" about her past and revealed that when she does decide to tie the knot with Ryan, she's planning to go to Las Vegas.

She shared: "I've got no regrets from any of them because of all the lessons, but I think having a child was a much bigger deal than getting married.

"It's just a massive expense. When I marry Ryan, I'm just going to go to Vegas with Elvis!"

