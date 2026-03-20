Kerry Katona's AI twin has made her £10,000 (S$17,000) in just a week.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has taken her Only Fans success to a new level after creating a digital replica of herself — which is based on her own appearance, voice and personality — to chat to fans on Oh Chat around the clock. Although the creation has only launched during a soft, quiet beta version, it has proven hugely popular.

Kerry told The Mirror: "It's honestly mad. I checked the numbers and thought — wow, people really do want to chat with me all day! She's basically me but with unlimited time for everyone. I can't reply to thousands of messages a day, but my AI can."

Virtual Kerry chats to fans, sends voice notes and shares glamorous photos and videos, and the real-life star teased her digital doppelganger is much flirtier than she is.

She said: "My AI twin can be a bit naughty — probably cheekier than me if I'm honest. She's got my humour, my sass and a bit of my wild side too.

"If people want to chat with a cheeky version of me at 2am, now they can. Let's just say my digital twin isn't shy when it comes to flirting."

The mother-of-five is thrilled with her new endeavour because it means she's got more time for her family and boyfriend Paolo Margaglione.

She said: "It means I can relax and spend time with my family without feeling guilty about missing messages. My AI is still there chatting away — she never sleeps."

Oh Chat are just as delighted with the demand for interaction with AI Kerry.

CEO Nic Young said: "Celebrity AI doubles could become one of the biggest online trends of the next few years, allowing fans round-the-clock access to their favourite stars.

"Judging by the £10,000 made in just a week during testing, Kerry's risque digital double could be set to become her most lucrative side hustle yet."

Kerry's move into AI follows in the footsteps of her close friend Katie Price, who has also created a digital twin, who is named after her old alter ego Jordan.

She told Olivia Attwood: "I'm probably making 50 to 80 grand a month on OnlyFans. Everyone always says, 'Thirty years on, how are you still here recreating what you do?'

So now I've got my digital twin. I thought if this AI is coming out, I've got to create my digital twin as Jordan and it's just another platform you can make money from.

"If someone says, 'Can I see you in a white bikini?' It puts me in a white bikini and you can talk to them as well."

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