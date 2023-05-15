Kesha samples legendary wizard Oberon Zell on her new album

Kesha samples "a wizard [she's] friends with" on her new album.

The 36-year-old singer had a spiritual awakening that inspired the lead single, Eat The Acid, and she's revealed that the track Happy features a "really smart, weird, nice guy".

Kesha is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "The last song, Happy, is sampling a wizard I'm friends with.

"He's a really smart, weird, nice guy and he's a f****** wizard, so I was like, I'll put him on the record."

The wizard in question is Oberon Zell, 80, who featured on her podcast Kesha and the Creepies.

The album's track-listing revealed an interlude called Ram Dass Interlude, which is dedicated to the late American spiritual teacher Baba Ram Dass, who was a pioneer of LSD and a guru who inspired the late Beatles guitarist George Harrison.

Kesha revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that her ex gave her Dass' book Be Here Now - which is also the name of Harrison's 1973 solo song - while she was in rehab.

The album - the follow-up to 2020's High Road - is also produced by studio wizard Rick Rubin.

And Indian philosopher Osho is sampled on the song All I Need Is You.

Kesha recalled thinking she was having a "mental breakdown" when she experienced a "scary spiritual awakening" during a guided meditation in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told the magazine: "I had this really beautiful, scary, and intense spiritual awakening where it felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you want to say.

"I fully thought I was having a mental breakdown. I called my therapist and my doctor. They all were like, 'Oh, you had a spiritual awakening.Yay! Good job.'"

Gag Order is released on Friday (May 19).