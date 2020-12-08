Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot, late Chadwick Boseman honoured at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time

Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and the late Chadwick Boseman were among those honoured at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time.

Kevin appeared in a box with real-life goats at the ceremony on Sunday (Dec 6) to quip about being crowned the winner of the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Dance Your A** Off accolade for his "life-changing" role in the 1984 dance movie classic.

In his speech, Kevin said: "Oh wow. I can't believe it. I'm so excited to be winning this golden GOAT award for dancing my a** off all those years ago.

"I am truly honoured.

"I just want to say thank you to Herb Ross (director), Craig Zadan (producer) and Dean Pitchford (screenplay) for giving me the opportunity to be in that life-changing movie.

"And also I want to thank Lynne Taylor-Corbett, who taught me all those GOAT-worthy moves all those years ago."

Turning to the goats, Kevin said: "Guys, we've got a golden GOAT, can you believe it?"

Elsewhere, Gal was named the first-ever recipient of the GOAT She-Ro prize for her star turn as Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins' 2017 movie of the same name, which has a sequel Wonder Woman 1984 on the way.

She said: "Thank you so much MTV for honouring me with the first-ever golden GOAT She-Ro award. It has been one of the greatest joys in my life to play this character.

"She means so much to me and I know how much she is loved by all of her fans, so to be part of her legacy is truly, truly, truly special.

"I am so excited for Wonder Woman fans around the world to take this next journey with me in Wonder Woman 1984.

"I can hardly believe we can finally get to experience it, but I think you will feel it has been worth the wait."

Chadwick Boseman - who passed away this year following a secret battle with cancer - was posthumously honoured with the GOAT Hero For The Ages prize for his iconic titular role in Black Panther, with fellow Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. presenting the accolade.

The Vanessa Hudgens-hosted ceremony also saw Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair re-create their iconic kiss in Cruel Intentions, as they picked up the GOAT Legendary Lip Lock award.

The 90-minute special also featured guest appearances from Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, and Lily Collins.

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time winners list:

GOAT Dance Your A** Off: Kevin Bacon - Footloose

GOAT Comedy Giant: Kevin Hart

GOAT Dynamic Duo: Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore - The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended.

GOAT Scream Queen: Jamie Lee Curtis

GOAT Legendary Lip Lock: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair - Cruel Intentions

GOAT Heartbreaking Breakup: Jason Segel and Kristen Bell - Forgetting Sarah Marshall

GOAT: She-Ro: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

GOAT: Hero for the Ages: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

GOAT: Zero to Hero: William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence - The Karate Kid