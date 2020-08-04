Kevin Cheng and wife Grace Chan welcome baby number 2

TVB actress Grace Chan has safely delivered baby Yannick.

Her husband, Hong Kong singer-actor Kevin Cheng, posted the good news on his Weibo account yesterday (Aug 3): "Little brother is here, and both mother and son are well. We are thankful."

Grace, 29, later wrote on her Weibo:: "1 + 1 = 4, love brought us together. Welcome, little prince!"

Hong Kong media reports said Yannick was born on July 27. Grace and Kevin, who turns 51 later this month, also have Rafael who was born last year.

Grace said in an interview that Rafael has been a great little brother and helps to look after Yannick.

She added: "I'm feeling good, I'm more prepared emotionally compared to my first pregnancy. Everything went very smoothly and happily.

"Thank you everyone for your blessings and concern. I'll try not to go out, and will stay at home to recuperate during my confinement."

