Kevin Feige announces first transgender Marvel superhero

Kevin Feige has confirmed the first transgender Marvel superhero is coming "very soon."

The president of the film studio - who also revealed plans to feature gay and deaf characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - teased an upcoming project which will represent the trans community.

Speaking at an event at the New York Film Academy, Feige said a trans superhero would appear in a film "very soon, in a movie that we're shooting right now".

Fans have speculated the first transgender character will debut in the upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which is set to release in 2021.

They believe Sere - who descends from a group of all-male angels but who has transitioned to a female identity in the 'Thor' universe - is the only existing character who fits the bill.

Reports began circulating that the film studio was looking to cast a transgender woman as a casting breakdown called for "transgender actress only".

The news comes after Disney received criticism for a lack of LGBT representation after a billed same-sex relationship in the latest Star Wars film turned out to be a fleeting kiss between two women - one of whom was never introduced - in the background of a single scene.

Avengers: Endgame and the Beauty and the Beast live-action remake also included gay characters, but these too did not involve leading characters, and scenes were cut from versions of the film shown in some countries.