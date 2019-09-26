Kevin Feige to develop a 'Star Wars' film

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Star Wars
Bang

The Marvel president - who is a big fan of the sci-fi series - has teamed up with Lucasfilm following a summer meeting with president Kathleen Kennedy, who is "pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling".

Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of 'Star Wars', but also 'Indiana Jones' and reaching into other parts of the company including 'Children of Blood and Bone' with Emma Watts and Fox.

"With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a 'Star Wars' film together."

The Skywalker Saga will come to an end with forthcoming film 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which is due to drop in December.

Lucasfilm are keeping other details about Kennedy and Feige's movie under wraps for now.

Kennedy recently admitted she "loves" hearing feedback from passionate fans about 'Star Wars' supporters - even if it is negative.

She said: "I frankly love the feedback and frankly the criticism. You develop a little bit of an armour, but you learn from that.

"It's kind of like having a continual focus group that's out there telling you things, whether it's what you want to hear or you don't want to hear…

"We're just like the fans out there, we're just trying to find what's cool, what's heartfelt, what's strong storytelling and so I have to say - within reason - I love the feedback."

More about
movies Star Wars

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called &#039;f***face&#039;
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called 'f***face'

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel

SERVICES