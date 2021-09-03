Kevin Feige explains Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings key post-credits scene, and teases a sequel

They weren’t the first studio to introduce it, but Marvel Studios’ movies have set the gold standard for post-credit scenes (even if some of the scenes appear during and even after the credits), such that audiences now know to remain in their seats even after the movie ends.

It started with the first movie, Iron Man, which introduced audiences to Nick Fury and the Avengers Initiative and more than just teasers or nods to the fans, the franchise is famous for leaving little hints as to what’s to come, or even show a connection to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fans should stay for not one, but two post-credit scenes. Such post-credit scenes often have fans scouring the internet and Reddit threads for meanings, theories and conversations, but who better to explain what they mean than Marvel head Kevin Feige himself?

In a roundtable interview with Geek Culture, Feige explains what the first key post-credits scene means for the franchise moving forward.

Warning: Minor Spoilers ahead.

“It was very important to us and to [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton], that we showcase somehow that Simu, as this character Shang-Chi, was literally stepping into the bigger world of the MCU,” shared Feige.

“You may remember at the end of the very first Iron Man, Tony Stark comes back into his house one night and Nick Fury is standing there in his house, and Nick Fury says, ‘You’re a part of a bigger universe, you just don’t know yet.’”

“This is our modern-day MCU version of that, where Wong has taken Shang-Chi and Katy to Kamar-Taj – and you know the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are always connected with each other – so we thought it’d be great to have somebody and as famous as both Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel, to really be there to welcome Shang-Chi into the bigger universe.”

In the scene at Kamar-Taj, Wong and Shang-Chi, together with the two Avengers, via hologram, discuss the origins of the 10 Rings, and the conversation hints that the rings are way more magical and powerful than initially perceived.

It makes sense that Banner, a scientist, and Carol “Captain Marvel” Danvers, an expert at all things not of this Earth, would be present to determine what the Rings could be, and what the Rings are actually doing at the moment.

And given how they ended the conversation without any clear answers, it hints that we can see more of the hero and his Rings in future Marvel films.

As Feige notes, “These characters and many of these organizations that we meet in Shang-Chi will become very important pillars in the MCU going forward, not just in Shang-Chi 2 if we’re so lucky, but across our other films as well, as we always do.”

This article was first published in Geek Culture.