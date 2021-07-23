Kevin Hart offered the chance to go to space but turned it down

Kevin Hart was offered the chance to go to space — but turned it down because he thought it was too risky.

The 42-year-old actor and comedian has revealed he was "offered a seat on a shuttle to space" recently, as he said people wanted to "document a celebrity's experience" with leaving the planet.

He said: "I've got something to tell you guys, though, and this is not a joke. You'll never guess what I was offered. This is gonna blow your f****** mind. I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience.

"Not only did I turn it down, I said, 'You guys - I think you have the

wrong … I don't know who … I don't know why ...'. They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it.

"All around the trip and learning or whatever, they said X amount of days - it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team - and then you're looking at an hour and a half, a 60- to 90-minute trip."

But the star opted not to head into space and turned down the offer after realising the number of successful trips compared to unsuccessful ones was "too close" for his liking.

He added: "I said to them, here's what I said to him. I said, I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success?

"And that's my reason. That number is too close. Yeah, it's too close. Like it's not, it's not a crazy upside-down number one way or the other. It's too f****** close. And that's that for me."

Kevin would reconsider flying into space when he's older, but he doesn't want to risk leaving his children behind.

He has Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 13, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Kenzo, three, and Kaori, nine months, with his spouse Eniko Hart.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show Straight From The Hart, he explained: "Now, if I'm on the other side of life - if I'm 60, 65 - my kids are of a certain age, I've seen all the flowers blossom and I'd have lived life, that's something that you punctuate it with. At this point, when you've

got these little ones - nah, I can't f*** around with space at this point."