Kevin Spacey cast in indie film Control

Kevin Spacey has been cast in the indie film Control.

The disgraced actor, who is set to appear in court in the UK over multiple charges of sexual assault next summer, will feature in a voice-only role in the thriller as the main antagonist.

The film is written and directed by Gene Fallaize and follows the British home secretary (Lauren Metcalfe) as she drives home one night while engaging in a secret love affair with the Prime Minister (Mark Hampton).

Meanwhile, another man — played by Spacey — knows her secret and has been badly affected by it. He seeks revenge by plotting to remotely hijack her fully self-driving car, forcing her on a rampage through the streets of London using the car she's trapped in as a deadly weapon.

Adam Southwick and Emily Hasseldine are to produce Control for Cupsogue Pictures in association with CineNorth Studios.

Filming is underway and will continue into early 2023 at Camberwell Studios and on location in London.

It was recently revealed that Kevin is facing seven more criminal charges over alleged sexual assaults against a man during the 2000s.

The fresh charges were announced by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) earlier this month with the alleged assaults taking place between 2001 and 2004.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

