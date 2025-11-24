Kevin Spacey counters speculation about him being homeless

Kevin Spacey has moved to counter mounting speculation about his living situation, insisting he is not homeless after remarks about "living in Airbnbs and hotels" triggered widespread concern.

In an Instagram video, that actor, 66, said he felt compelled to clarify his comments after "thousands of people" had contacted him offering support.

Kevin — who has worked across the US and Europe in recent months — said he wanted to correct any misunderstanding about his circumstances following an interview in which he described losing his house.

He explained: "And to all of you, I am truly touched by your generosity full stop. But I feel it would be disingenuous to allow you to believe I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense."

He added: "I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is, just as I did when I first started out in this business. I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year and, for that, I have so much to be grateful for."

In his new video, Spacey also highlighted the contrast between his situation and that of people facing genuine hardship, saying: "And there are many people, as well all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets or in their cars or are in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them."

Speculation intensified after Spacey told The Telegraph he had lost his home and was "living in Airbnbs and hotels".

He told the newspaper: "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out. "You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again."

Kevin added: "I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain."

Asked about his financial situation, he replied: "Not great", adding "it never got to that point" when questioned about bankruptcy.

The actor has faced ongoing fallout from the wave of allegations made against him since 2017.

A string of men have accused him of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour — all claims he denied.

In July 2023, he was found not guilty of assaulting four men at Southwark crown court after a four-week trial.

Spacey has been attempting to rebuild his career, including performing earlier this month at the Parklane Luxury Collection Resort in Limassol, Cyprus.

The one-night event on Nov 15 featured his Songs and Stories show, with organisers describing it as "the return of an entertainer in the grandest sense of the word".

