Khloe Kardashian confirms she's had a nose job

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she's had a nose job.

The 36-year-old reality star has opened up about the speculation surrounding her appearance and, despite people thinking she's on her "third face transplant", she's only ever had plastic surgery on her nose and reacted badly to Botox in the past.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special on Sunday (June 20), Khloe spilled: "For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.

“But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’ No one’s ever asked me."

“You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

The Good American co-founder - who has daughter True, three, with Tristan Thompson - revealing she's had a nose job comes after she clapped back at a troll who told her she looks like an alien.

Commenting on Khloe's appearance in an ad for migraine medicine Nurtec, the Twitter user wrote: “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

To which she hit back: “sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. (U) R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked. (sic)"

It was previously claimed Khloe doesn't care what anybody thinks about her appearance after she was slammed by fans for being unrecognisable on Instagram.

A source said last year: "Khloe doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself in her recent photos.

"She thinks she looks great. And actually (she) does not care what people think as long as she's happy."

And Khloe can see the funny side of the situation, as she clapped back at a fan who asked why she looked so different by joking: "My weekly face transplant clearly."

