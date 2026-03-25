Khloe Kardashian feared Khloe and Lamar could 'jeopardise the family brand'

The 41-year-old reality star and her former husband Lamar Odom had their own E! reality show — a spin-off from Keeping Up with the Kardashians — between 2011 and 2012 and despite the origins of her own fame, Khloe insisted the programme was driven by the basketball star and she had a lot of reservations.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Netflix docuseries Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, she said: "Lamar loves a camera...

"Khloe and Lamar was not my idea. Khloe and Lamar was led very much by Lamar.

"I was spread really thin. I also didn't really want it to jeopardize the family brand, which was Keeping Up at the time. I thought there were so many Kardashian shows."

At the time, there had been two spin-off series, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

She added: "And I reminded him about his main career, the Lakers."

But Lamar wasn't worried about attracting attention for something more than his sporting career.

He said: "We winded up having our own show, and it came on Sunday, which was right after the Laker game. I was on TV twice every Sunday...

"Well, part of the deal was that, 'If I'm gonna marry you, f*** it. I want in too.' ...

"I'm already Lamar Odom, and I'm just watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I'm like, 'I know this is where I wanna be.' Like, 'This is how I wanna live.'"

He said it felt like a "power trip" and pushed to combine "Laker power" with "Kardashian power".

However, he added: "But I wasn't really ready for all that power."

The former couple married in 2009 just weeks after meeting, and Khloe — who went on to have True, seven, and three-year-old Tatum with now ex-partner Tristan Thompson — previously admitted Lamar will always be the love of her life, but his addictions meant their relationship wasn't "fixable.

Speaking on The Kardashians, she explained: "Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul.

"I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years, but there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage.

"I don't know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar. It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I've ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it."

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