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Khloe Kardashian feared Khloe and Lamar could 'jeopardise the family brand'

Khloe Kardashian feared Khloe and Lamar could 'jeopardise the family brand'
Khloe Kardashian, 41, insists the programme was driven by her former husband Lamar Odom and she had a lot of reservations.
PHOTO: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
PUBLISHED ONMarch 25, 2026 4:57 AM

The 41-year-old reality star and her former husband Lamar Odom had their own E! reality show — a spin-off from Keeping Up with the Kardashians — between 2011 and 2012 and despite the origins of her own fame, Khloe insisted the programme was driven by the basketball star and she had a lot of reservations.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Netflix docuseries Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, she said: "Lamar loves a camera...

"Khloe and Lamar was not my idea. Khloe and Lamar was led very much by Lamar.

"I was spread really thin. I also didn't really want it to jeopardize the family brand, which was Keeping Up at the time. I thought there were so many Kardashian shows."

At the time, there had been two spin-off series, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

She added: "And I reminded him about his main career, the Lakers."

But Lamar wasn't worried about attracting attention for something more than his sporting career.

He said: "We winded up having our own show, and it came on Sunday, which was right after the Laker game. I was on TV twice every Sunday...

"Well, part of the deal was that, 'If I'm gonna marry you, f*** it. I want in too.' ...

"I'm already Lamar Odom, and I'm just watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I'm like, 'I know this is where I wanna be.' Like, 'This is how I wanna live.'"

He said it felt like a "power trip" and pushed to combine "Laker power" with "Kardashian power".

However, he added: "But I wasn't really ready for all that power."

The former couple married in 2009 just weeks after meeting, and Khloe — who went on to have True, seven, and three-year-old Tatum with now ex-partner Tristan Thompson — previously admitted Lamar will always be the love of her life, but his addictions meant their relationship wasn't "fixable.

Speaking on The Kardashians, she explained: "Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul.

"I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years, but there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage.

"I don't know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar. It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I've ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it."

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