Khloe Kardashian paying for elderly people's food shopping

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been visiting various grocery stores in her area to take on the cost of food bought by elderly shoppers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elderly people are among those most at risk of dying from the respiratory virus, and so many stores have been setting aside specific hours for them to buy the food they need to self-isolate at home.

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old reality star has been visiting Trader Joe's and Ralphs stores in the Los Angeles area, where she's been stepping in to foot the bill of vulnerable shoppers.

Khloe has also reportedly helped out those working at the stores, by purchasing store gift cards for over 200 employees among various locations she visited.

Her kind deed comes after her sister Kim Kardashian West made a million-dollar donation through her SKIMS shapewear brand to help fight Covid-19.

Kylie Jenner has also donated a million dollars to relief funds for the virus, as well as transforming her skincare brand, Kylie Skin, into a hand sanitiser production factory.

Last month, the 22-year-old billionaire and her beauty line were confirmed to have teamed up with beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor Coty to distribute the antibacterial gels to hospitals in California.

The hand sanitiser also included a special message for recipients, which read: "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

A representative for Kylie Skin confirmed that the hand sanitiser will be made by Coty's factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products.

