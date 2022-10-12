Khloe Kardashian removes tumour from face

Khloe Kardashian had a tumour removed from her face after suffering a cancer scare.

The 38-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she's undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek.

Khloe wrote on her Instagram story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realising it was not budging.

"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was run by Dr Daniel Behroozan because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face. I called none other than Dr Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my family's and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills whom I knew would take incredible care of my face."

The reality star subsequently explained that her face is currently 'healing'.

Khloe also speculated that she'll have a scar on her face for some time to come.

She said: "I'm grateful to share that Dr Fischer was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process.

"So, here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumour being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

