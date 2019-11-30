Khloe Kardashian trying to stay away from phone

PHOTO: Twitter / @khloekardashian
Bang

Khloe Kardashian has been trying to stay off her phone.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has decided to put down her electronic devices in order to live in the "moment" with her 20-month-old daughter True, whom she has with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, and has encouraged her fans to do the same as time goes by "faster and faster" these days.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 35-year-old reality TV star said: "Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!! Slow down and take in every moment! I've been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster. Happy holidays (sic)"

Although her decision to put her phone down means she probably won't be documenting her life on Instagram as much as before, the blonde beauty recently teased that she and True could be set to get their own reality TV show.

A recent scene on KUWTK saw Khloe, her "momager" Kris Jenner, and some producers sit down to help her "finalise the show that [she's] developing".

Whilst nothing was confirmed in the clip, images of concept art for the potential show suggested the programme could be titled 'Khloe and True Take the World', which fits the theme of other spin-off shows the family has starred in, including 'Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons' and 'Kourtney & Kim Take Miami'.

According to what is heard from the producers, they "want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible," and also want to make "a five to seven-minute episode," suggesting the new show could be a short-form series and exist on YouTube or a similar streaming platform, rather than being full-length episodes for television.

The production team also says the episodes will be filmed "at the house," among other places, and that it will be about "seeing mom and daughter out and about. Letting the world see just little snippets."

