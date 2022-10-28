If you're a kiasu Blackpink fan, here's how you can get priority presale ticketing access for Singapore concert

Blackpink is coming to Singapore next May as part of their Born Pink world tour and we don't need to be clairvoyant to know tickets would be snatched up fast.

If you're not leaving things to chance, here's how you can get access to the earliest priority ticket sales.

There are three presales before tickets go on public sale on Nov 24 — the Weverse presale which opens on Nov 21 at 10am, the PayPal presale on Nov 22 at 10am, and the Live Nation Members presale on Nov 23 at 10am.

To be eligible for the Weverse presale, you have to first sign up for a free Weverse account and then pay US$23 (S$32) to become a Blink member of the Blackpink Global Official Fanclub.

Between Nov 7, 2pm and Nov 9, 2pm, register for the Blink Member Presale at this Weverse page. You must also have an account with Ticketmaster to be eligible.

To make things even more confusing, there's a Blink Member Early Bird Presale which starts on Nov 21 at 10am, and then the Blink Member Presale which starts at 12noon.

It's not stated how you can qualify for the Early Bird Presale. For more information, click here.

To be eligible for the other two presales, you would need to have an active PayPal account and be a Live Nation member respectively.

Ticket prices have not been released.

Blackpink performs at the Singapore National Stadium on May 13, 2023, at 7.30pm.

