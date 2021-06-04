Kid-friendly shows to watch this June holidays (and during the Heightened Alert)

It's the June holidays and while this is usually a time to bring the kids out, unfortunately, no one is going anywhere with Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

If you're on the cusp of pulling your hair out because you're not sure what to do with those energetic kiddos, then here are some kid-friendly shows you can distract them with while you have a cuppa.

Wish Dragon (Netflix)

Din, a working-class college student with big dreams, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern-day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.

Wish Dragon premieres on Netflix on June 11.

Super Monsters: Once Upon A Rhyme (Netflix)

Super Monsters is an animated series for kids following the adventures of six friends and their not-so traditional preschool experience. Drac, Cleo, Lobo, Katya, Zoe and Frankie are students with superpowers and dual identities — humans by day and magical monsters by night. In Once Upon A Rhyme, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favourite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!

Super Monsters: Once Upon A Rhyme is available now on Netflix.

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix)

In this series, fun-loving friends Daisy and Cole use music and imagination to go on adventures and solve problems in a town filled with nursery rhyme characters.

Rhyme Time Town season one is available now on Netflix and season two will premiere on June 15.

Luca (Disney+)

Disney and Pixar's original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret — they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Luca streams on Disney+ on June 18.

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+)

Travel to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where lone warrior Raya has to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Instead, what Raya finds is a funny, self-deprecating dragon who sees herself as the perennial "C-student". Together, Sisu must learn to become the dragon of legend if she's to save the world with Raya.

Raya and the Last Dragon streams on Disney+ on June 4.

Monsters, Inc (Disney+)

With the television spinoff Monsters at Work coming to the streaming platform next month, it's time to revisit how the franchise started with Monsters, Inc. In the 2001 animated comedy film, a young girl Boo accidentally gains entry into the monster world of Monstropolis and chaos ensues when she gets loose. It's up to the monster duo of Sulley and Mike to find her and safely return her home.

Monsters, Inc is available now on Disney+.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Together Again (Cartoon Network/HBO GO)

An HBO Max Original, this third hour-long instalment of the Distant Lands television special sees Finn and Jake reunited to embark on the most important adventure of their lives across the familiar, mystical Land of Ooo.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Together Again premieres on June 12 at 9pm on Cartoon Network and HBO GO.

Teen Titans Go! (Cartoon Network)

Teen Titans Go! features hilarious, all-new adventures of Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy. They're superheroes who save the day, but what happens when they're not fighting crime?

Join the Teen Titans as they kick things off with a four-part special where the Titans fly to Los Angeles but end up in San Pedro where they learn about the villainous long shoreman, Carl Sanpedro.

Teen Titans Go! airs every weekday at 11am on Cartoon Network with brand new episodes available starting from June 7. Previous seasons can also be streamed on HBO GO.

Looney Tunes Cartoons (Cartoon Network)

PHOTO: HBO Asia

In the brand-new show, the most loveable cartoon characters of all time, including Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, are back with more zany and slapstick adventures for a new generation of viewers.

Looney Tunes Cartoons airs every Friday starting June 4, at 5.30pm on Cartoon Network.

The Tom and Jerry Show (Boomerang)

PHOTO: HBO Asia

The Tom and Jerry Show is a fresh take on the classic series that preserves the look, characters and sensibility of the original. Each episode features the iconic cat (Tom) and mouse (Jerry) plotting against each other in their traditional suburban setting, as well as additional storylines where their rivalry is set in more fantastic worlds.

The Tom and Jerry Show airs on weekends starting from June 5, at 6pm on Boomerang.

bryanlim@asiaone.com