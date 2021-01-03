Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, 49, won't 'force' herself to find love

Sandra Oh won't "force" herself to find love.

The 49-year-old actress - who was previously married to Alexander Payne from 2003 to 2006 - wants to just carry on with her life and will embrace romance if it comes her way, but she isn't going to do anything in particular to find a new relationship.

She said: "I've spent a lot of time waiting. I've tried to be patient and stay true to what is it that I'm going to fall in love with... It was like, 'I'm just going to go on with my life and if I fall in love...' You can't force that stuff to happen. It's just like, how do you know what the right decision is for you? What do you want love to be, now, in this middle part of your life?"

The Killing Eve actress is a "highly therapised person" and likes to work on herself in order to improve her work.

She said: "Work on your soul. I'm a highly therapised person. I pay to go away and not talk for five days. But more and more I realise that creativity comes from stillness and you have to work at it. Self-care doesn't necessarily mean jogging.

"I cut all my regular vices but I don't miss it. That's what I love about getting older - your focus changes. All I care about is being on point to do the work that I love."

And Sandra thinks it is vital to have a "great team" and support network in place in order to be happy.

She said in an interview: "Have a great team around you - a team of good friends, a team of people you trust. I have been so lucky. I really love my family and my family really love me. I know that's not the same for everyone but I swear you can create your own family. To create your community and a family, I think is so important."