Kim Hye-soo endured thigh muscle injury while filming upcoming K-drama Unmasked

Filming in the cold isn't easy, and things got even more challenging for South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo when she suffered an injury on set.

AsiaOne attended the press conference for her upcoming K-drama Unmasked, held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Nov 21, which her co-star Jung Sung-il also attended.

Set in modern-day Seoul, the series follows a team of investigative journalists who are fighting for their careers after broadcasting a controversial story.

Hye-soo, 54, plays the main character, journalist Oh So-ryong, while 44-year-old Sung-il takes on the role of rookie producer Han Do.

AsiaOne asked them about a memorable moment they recall while filming.

"Each episode has a slightly different tone and style. When we were filming the early episodes, it was a very cold winter, and we had to endure many things physically," recalled Hye-soo.

Actress Kim Hye-soo talks about her character Oh So-ryong as someone who is professional, but at the same time unconventional and free-spirited at the press con for upcoming drama Unmasked 📸#KimHyeSoo #Unmasked #DisneyContentShowcase24 @DisneyPlusSG pic.twitter.com/ufRskCJeIg — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) November 21, 2024

"I tore my right thigh muscle while running. I thought we could just film my face because I hurt my leg, but it turned out that wasn't possible. I remember redoing everything and filming again. That scene ended up looking very dynamic."

Sung-il also had a funny memory to share.

"The set was so much fun. There was a scene where a live rat fell on my head. I thought it had fallen and kept acting, but I was surprised when the director told me over the radio that it was still there.

"It came out well, so we used the scene as it was. You can catch Ratatouille in Unmasked," he joked.

Being a veteran in the industry, Hye-soo was asked about being a "mentor" in most of her projects.

"I only notice that I'm a mentor at events like this… I'm actually quite clumsy on set," she said, adding that she thinks "age doesn't matter when it comes to work".

"There are times when I think that I am seen as a much more beautiful and mature senior than I really am. I have my weaknesses when I work, and even more in real life."

She continued: "They (the cast) know my shortcomings and cover for me."

Sung-il also reflected on the pleasant working atmosphere on set.

"While filming, every day was a blessing… The overall vibe was laid-back and I'm not sure if I'll ever be in another production like this," he said.

Unmasked is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

[[nid:711213]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.