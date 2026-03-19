Kim Jae-joong shares advice he would give to next-gen idols ahead of Singapore concert

South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong will be in Singapore soon, and AsiaOne caught up with him in a recent interview.

The 40-year-old is bringing his Galaxy 1986 fan concert to our shores on March 28, marking his first solo show in Singapore. He told us what fans can look forward to at this event.

"This time, rather than it just being a moment to sing, enjoy and end, I hope it can be a time where I can share many conversations and stories with you that we haven't had the chance to talk about before," he said.

The tour kicked off in Seoul on Jan 24, followed by stops in Macau, Taiwan, Japan and Bangkok. It will wrap up in Singapore.

Jae-joong said he felt "especially sorry" for Singapore fans who have been waiting for him, addressing them directly: "As this will be the final city of this tour, I hope we can spend a truly meaningful, passionate and heartfelt time together, filled with deep conversations. I will do my very best to create precious memories with you through this opportunity. I love you."

When preparing for a tour like this one, Jae-joong believes taking care of his health and mental state is important.

"If I lose those two things, it feels like losing everything, so I always try my best to take good care of both my body and mind," he said.

'There were moments when I felt I had wasted a lot of time'

Jae-joong debuted in showbiz in 2003 and released his first full-length solo album WWW in 2013.

He has also had a successful acting career, starring in South Korean films and dramas such as Heaven's Postman (2009), Dr Jin (2012) and Manhole (2017).

He had a seven-year acting hiatus — during which he released more music and started his own agency Inkode — before returning to the small screens with Bad Memory Eraser (2024).

Now that he's in his 40s, we asked if there are any new activities or fields he’d like to challenge himself in.

"I'm still making efforts and continuing various challenges in different fields. However, rather than taking on completely new challenges, I think this is the time to focus on the ones I'm already working on and do my best to create meaningful and positive results that I can look back on with a smile," he said.

He revealed he's been working on new music: "I've been putting a lot of thought into how I can present something different from last year while conveying my own values and messages through my music.

"I believe that when you listen to the works that will be released this year, you'll be able to experience a kind of freshness that you may not have felt before."

Inkode will be debuting two new boy groups produced by Jae-joong mid 2026, and with 23 years of experience under his belt, Jae-joong shared a piece of advice he wanted to give the next generation of K-pop idols.

"I hope they take time to seriously think about how they can express their sincerity, values and unique colours in such a highly competitive entertainment industry," he said.

"When I look back at my own journey, there were moments when I felt I had wasted a lot of time, and sometimes I even think I should apologise to myself first. That's why I hope they always take the time to reflect and understand themselves as quickly as possible."

Kim Jae-joong will bring his J-Party Asia Tour fan concert Galaxy 1986 to Arena @ Expo on March 28. Tickets start at $188 on Sistic.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com