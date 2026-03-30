A 16-year wait and a 'Galaxy' of memories: Kim Jae-joong proves he's still the 'Visual Shock' in Singapore

There is a specific kind of gravity that only a legend like Kim Jae-joong possesses.

On Saturday night (March 28), as the house lights at the Arena @ Expo went down, that gravity didn't just fill the room — it pulled us all back into a cosmic orbit 23 years in the making.

Jae-joong's 2026 J-Party Asia Tour Fan Concert: Galaxy 1986 was far more than a routine tour stop. It was a retrospective look at a man who has successfully navigated the turbulent waters of K-pop from a teenage 'Visual Shock' in 2003 to the sophisticated CEO-artist of 2026, a celebration of his 40th birthday, and a long-overdue reunion with a city that hasn't seen him perform in a staggering 16 years.

For those of us who have followed him since the Rising Sun era, seeing him command a stage solo now feels like watching a star finally claim its own constellation.

The Maze of nostalgia

Jae-joong didn't just ease into the night — he tore the roof off with Maze.

Choosing this J-rock anthem from 2008 was a stroke of genius — a sharp nod to the era that solidified his status as a vocal powerhouse. It set a high-octane tone that bridged his idol roots with the rock-rebel persona he has perfected in his solo career.

From the gritty anthems like Just Another Girl (2013) to the more experimental textures of his latest albums, Beauty in Chaos and Rhapsody, his voice has only gained resonance. He's no longer just the "pretty boy" of the mid-2000s; he's a seasoned storyteller whose vocal has aged like a fine vintage.

'You're all getting married!'

The highlight of the fan-concert was undoubtedly Jae-joong's idol-veteran charm. He hasn't lost an ounce of his wit during his decade-and-a-half absence from our shores. Looking out at the crowd, he teased with a playful, slightly wistful grin: "It's been so long... while I was gone from Singapore, you're all getting married!"

He didn't stop there. In a hilarious, unscripted segment, he playfully scanned the crowd, pointing out couples in the audience and jokingly checking in on the "non-fan" partners who were dragged along. It's this approachable energy — the ability to be a global superstar and a cheeky big brother simultaneously — that makes his bond with the fans so indestructible.

Jacuzzis and Changi dreams

True to his candid nature, Jae-joong shared some very relatable local "struggles". Despite his packed schedule, he was clearly eyeing some Singaporean R&R.

"I realised this morning there's a jacuzzi outside my room," he confessed to a roar of laughter. "I really want to use it before I leave! I want to stay at Changi Airport as well."

It's these snippets of personality that remind us why he has outlasted so many of his peers. He's the CEO of Inkode, yes, but he's still a guy who just wants to hang out at the world's best airport.

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Celebrating with his 'Babies'

The emotional peak of the night came during the group photo session. His fans — affectionately called "Babies" — surprised him with a beautifully coordinated banner event.

He was also presented with a belated birthday cake, which he accepted with a self-deprecating laugh, noting that his January birthday was "quite a while ago". But in the Galaxy 1986 universe, time is relative; the celebration felt exactly right.

What's in the Orbit for 2026?

If Saturday was a look-back, the rest of 2026 is a massive leap forward. Jae-joong is currently wearing his CEO hat as much as his microphone.

Inkode will be debuting two new boy groups produced by Jae-joong mid-2026. His first produced boy group, Keyvitup, is set to officially debut on April 8 with their eponymous EP, while the second group project is slated for a June debut, proving that Jae-joong is serious about shaping the next generation of K-pop.

Aside, Jae-joong also confirmed rumours about some new songs to be released later this year at the concert.

His Singapore stop was a reminder that while the 'Galaxy' might have started in 1986, the light it emits is only getting stronger. He remains a master of his craft — an idol who grew up, a veteran who stayed hungry, and a star who still knows how to make his "Babies" feel like they're the only ones in the room.

lynette@asiaone.com

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