Kim Kardashian admits her biggest fear is getting 'booed'

Kim Kardashian has admitted her "biggest fear" is getting "booed".

The Kardashians star made the confession as she walked onto a late-night chat show this week.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she admitted: "It's my biggest fear in life to get booed, so this welcome is, like, so, so good!"

The host replied: "Never!

"They love you. Come on! We're New York City, we love ya."

It's no surprise it's the SKIMS founder's fear as she was booed during The Roast of Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old reality star was among a panel of roasters who lined up to mock the retired NFL player, 47, during the live-streamed Netflix special in May, and ended up being loudly heckled by the crowd for more than 10 seconds at the Kia Forum in California when she took to the stage before she had even made her first joke.

But the version of the special now available on the streamer has a disclaimer saying the show has been "edited from a previous livestream", with the boos removed.

Host Kevin Hart's attempts to calm down the crowd were also slashed from the show.

During the original stream, the shouting began as Kevin, 45, introduced Kim — which was so loud she had to restart her first gag.

She told her critics: "Alright, alright," as Kevin cried out: "Whoa, whoa, whoa" from his seat.

Despite Kevin backing her, Kim's first gag was aimed at him, as she mocked his height and the size of his manhood.

She then roasted Tom with a string of sexual jokes.

Kim and Tom were rumoured to have dated in the past and one of her jokes referenced the gossip, with the reality star saying: "I wasn't gonna come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might."

Also referencing her sex tape scandal, she added: "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape."

Kim appeared to grow on the audience as the special went on and she received a wave of applause for a joke about her dating Tom that referenced her 74-year-old transgender stepdad Caitlyn Jenner: "I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad."

