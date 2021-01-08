Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce

One of the world’s most controversial celebrity couples is headed for splitsville.

After six years of marriage and more than eight years together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are calling it quits. Following their opulent ceremony in 2014, the couple has had four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

According to Page Six, multiple sources have confirmed that a “divorce is imminent”, with the Kardashian hiring her divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

Wasser previously worked with Kardashian on her previous divorce from Kris Humphries, and has helped other A-listers with their divorces including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Stevie Wonder, Hilary Duff and Patricia Arquette.

Rumours of their separation have swelled since West’s highly publicised mental breakdown last August during his bid for presidency. In his manic Twitter rant last year, West mentioned that he was looking to file a divorce while accusing Kris Jenner of engaging in “white supremacy”.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter/kanye west West wrote on Twitter: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’” Following his bipolar disorder diagnosis, West’s erratic behaviour has been a sore spot in his marriage.

After his meltdown last year, the couple has been living separately, with West residing in his $US14 million ($18 million) Wyoming ranch, while the Kardashian and their four children have been residing in California.

A separate source has also reported that West “is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them,” adding that he eventually found their reality show “unbearable”.

Kardashian has also been spotted without her wedding ring, and West did not spend the holidays with his family.

However, during Kardashian’s birthday last October, West reluctantly showed up for her extravagant celebration in Tahiti for one day. The source added: “He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father, Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could.”

Page Six also reported that settlement talks are underway but Kardashian and West have not decided on how their properties will be divided.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer and is eager to fight for prison reform. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign,” according to a source that reported to Page Six. “Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

This is Kardashian’s third marriage after previous marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

This article was first published in Her World Online.