Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation.

The Kardashians stars have accused the 44-year-old singer — who was infamously Kim's partner in her 2007 sex tape — of waging a decades-long campaign against them and are taking action following his recent repeated claims that they are the subject of a federal criminal investigation into racketeering.

According to TMZ, the pair's lawyer Alex Spiro alleged Ray is "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms Kardashian over 20 years ago".

The lawsuit specifically mentions comments Ray made in TMZ's Tubi documentary United States Vs. Sean Combs, in which he said: "If you told me the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

Kim and Kris alleged the comment in the documentary was "designed to plant the seed" and Ray then escalated his claims during a livestream with Chrisean Rock on Sept 24, in which they claimed he had falsely claimed an investigation into the Kardashian family had been launched.

He claimed: "The Feds are coming, there's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

Kim and Kris' lawyer highlighted this is the first time the pair have ever sued for defamation.

Spiro said: "Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise — but this false and serious allegation left no choice."

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

In 2022, Ray threatened to sue both Kim and Kris for defamation after the 69-year-old matriarch took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Corden and denied she helped her daughter release the sex tape.

He raged in a lengthy Instagram post: "You f****** with the wrong black man Kris Jenner @kimkardashian.

"I don't give a f*** how old this s*** is! What you are trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level. F*** this being just racist. This is wrong to do to anybody. You think you can just f*** people over and get away with it forever!"

He also ranted about John Grogan, the administrator of Kris' lie detector test: "John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite... This is the dude Kris Jenner had taken her lie detector test to make me look like a liar! Amd what's sadder is the network allowed it to happen!"

Ray also alleged that Kris and Kim "stole all that money" from his sister Brandy and their mother Sonja Norwood in an apparent reference to a 2008 lawsuit that Sonja, 71, filed against Kim and her siblings Khloe, Kourtney and Rob.

In her court filing, Sonja claimed the Kardashian family fraudulently charged more than US$120,000 (S$154,584) to an American Express card owned by the Norwoods, with the suit settled out of court in 2009.

