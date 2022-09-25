Kim Kardashian buys $86 million Malibu mansion to get 'autonomy' from ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian bought a US$60 million (S$86 million) Malibu mansion to get "autonomy" from Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality star bought the property - which has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms - in Malibu, California, this month but she has no plans to sell her Hidden Hills property, where Kanye also has a home.

A source told People: "The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house."

Another source added: "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy."

The property, previously owned by Cindy Crawford, measures at almost 7,500 square feet and is on a 3.18 acre estate.

According to Architectural Digest, the Mediterranean-style home includes an open floor plan, a gym, some wraparound decks and patios, a two-bathroom owner's suite and a tennis court.

Also on the property is a poolside cabana, an outdoor fireplace, a private bath down to a secluded beach, and both a spa and fire pit area complete with ocean views.

Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber originally bought the estate for US$50 million in 2015, before splitting it into two lots, with the model later selling the larger of the two to Adam Weiss.

The retired hedge fund manager - whose wife is actress Barret Swatek - listed the home back in March for US$99.5 million, before lowering the asking price to US$90 million.

Kim reportedly approached with a much lower offer, which has since been accepted.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star - who filed for divorce from Kanye West back in 2020 after six years of marriage - is said to co-parenting in a "healthy" way with her ex-husband.

A source recently said: "Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy.

"He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."