Kim Kardashian to document her divorce in a new TV show: Report

Kim Kardashian West could document her divorce in a new television show.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this month and it has now been reported that their impending split will be documented on a new programme about the famous family.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that Kim will document their split on the last series of the family's E! reality show, whilst it may also be a topic of discussion on a new Hulu reality series to debut later this year.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Kim is "sad but relieved" after filing for divorce from Kanye earlier this month.

A source said: "Kim is definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision to divorce him, because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on."

Kim and Kanye had been living separately, but her main concern now is for their four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months.

Another insider said: "Kim is doing okay. She's mostly worried about her privacy and kids. She's a mama bear and protective of her kids. Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart.

"North has some understanding of what's going on. But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising. Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation."