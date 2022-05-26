Kim Kardashian heartbroken and disgusted about inaction over US gun control after Texas school shooting

"There is no world in which an 18 year old needs a semi automatic weapon, or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic.

"Kim Kardashian - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - condemned the lack of gun laws after 19 children and two teachers were recently shot dead by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde in Texas.

On Twitter, the 41-year-old reality television personality wrote: "Yesterday 19 children were murdered by an 18 year old, and I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by lawmakers to enact gun laws that protect our children.

"There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday.

"The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push lawmakers to enact laws that are fitting in today's world.

"Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be

legally sold or owned by American civilians. They should be banned. Period."

Kim pointed out that AR-15s were used in many similar tragedies - such as at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 and at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 - and urged that the age limit should be changed from 18 to 21.

She tweeted: "AR-15 style semi automatic rifles were used in Newtown, Parkland, Aurora, San Bernardino, Orlando, Parkland, in the Buffalo shooting 10 days ago, and reportedly in yesterday's shooting. Assault weapons are not a self defence tool. They are sophisticated weapons, designed to kill."

The Skims founder - who is working towards becoming a fully qualified lawyer and has previously advocated on behalf of inmates on death row - highlighted that the "assault weapons didn't exist when the Second Amendment was written".

Kim said: "Assault weapons didn't even exist when the Second Amendment was written. We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different, to dictate how we regulate gun ownership, and how we protect our kids today."

She added that "someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm".

Kim also remarked that she was "seriously dumbfounded" by the normalcy of it.

She went to call for action, saying "there is a lot that can be done".

"There is no question that mental health, racism and deep-seated hatred all play a role in the motivation for mass shootings in recent years. And at a community level, as parents, teachers, there is a lot that can be done to help teens and young adults that isn't being done."

She concluded her thread by urging the leaders to come together and put politics aside and put children first.