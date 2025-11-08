Kim Kardashian hits back at critics of her new legal drama All's Fair

Kim also included screenshots of reviews from The Hollywood Reporter and the BBC, plus an image of comedian Amy Schumer recreating their viral 2015 Time 100 Gala moment at a screening of the show.

One tweet she shared read: "All's Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question, 'Does a show need to be good?' And the answer is no, it doesn't. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs."

The post ended with Kim highlighting more positive feedback and captioning the photos: "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!? All's Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus."

Her co-star Glenn Close also joined in, posting a doodle of the cast and a pot labelled "Critic-Bunny Stew" - a tongue-in-cheek nod to her infamous role in Fatal Attraction, in

which her character boiled a pet rabbit alive in revenge for being snubbed after a one-night stand.

Director and executive producer Anthony Hemingway has defended the show in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said: "You're not going to please everybody. You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it. It's just about, Can you connect to it or relate to it, and see yourself?"

Speaking to People magazine before the show's release, Sarah Paulson said: "I had the best time, I really did."

Glenn added: "Sarah and Kim sometimes could not look at each other without laughing."

New episodes of All's Fair are released every Tuesday on Hulu until Dec 23 Dec.

