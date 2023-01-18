Kim Kardashian isn't paying attention to Kanye West's marriage: Source

Kim Kardashian "isn't paying attention" to Kanye West's marriage.

The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to Stronger rapper Kanye, from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three-year-old Psalm with him but following the news that he had tied the knot with Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony last week, she is reportedly staying "focused" on motherhood.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca but Kim isn't paying attention to it. She is focused on the wellbeing of her children. Kanye's friends are hopeful that he can get help because he has ben acting unstable lately. "

Kanye was first pictured with Bianca — who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years — at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring, even though the marriage is not legally binding because the couple is yet to file a marriage certificate.

Sources claimed that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star's commitment to Bianca.

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted she is worried that people will be "scared" to date her because Kanye isn't the "easiest" person to deal with.

She said: "There's a part of me that is like, 'Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don't have the easiest ex?'

"I don't think that's fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

"Then there's a side of me that's like, 'Why would I ever have to live that way?'"

