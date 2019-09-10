Kim Kardashian praises climate activist Greta Thunberg and hopes for a meeting

Kim Kardashian speaks at a public discussion during the World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan, Armenia, on Oct 8, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

YEREVAN, Armenia - US reality TV star Kim Kardashian heaped praise on Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday (Oct 8), calling her a "brave and amazing young woman" and said she shared her concerns about climate change.

Kardashian, 38, said she would love to have dinner with Thunberg, who told world leaders at the opening of a United Nations conference last month that they had stolen her childhood with "empty words".

"She (Thunberg) is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need," Kardashian told Reuters in an exclusive interview during a visit to Armenia.

"Climate change is a serious problem," said Kardashian, who was attending the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

She said she also wanted to talk to Thunberg's parents and to share her thoughts as a social media entrepreneur, noting that "speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities".

Kardashian's ancestors came from Armenia and her visit also included seeing three of her four children baptised on Monday in the country's main cathedral Echmiadzin.

Her elder daughter, North, was baptised in 2015 in the Armenian church in Jerusalem.

Kardashian said that all members of her family were very cautious about the environment and she defended other famous people like Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have been criticised for using private jets.

They were "very passionate about decisions that change the world," Kardashian said of the royal couple.

"I still love and value the fact that they bring such attention to such important movements that need to happen and they are really passionate about, because they are still changing the world," she said.

Talking about plans for her businesses, which include beauty products and shapewear, Kardashian said she was considering opening a factory and investing in Armenia, which her ancestors left for the United States at the beginning of the 20th century.

"I'm excited as tonight I have a meeting and I'm gonna talk about future investments and opening up a factory here and how to really bring this (business) to Armenia," Kardashian said about her plans in the ex-Soviet country.

Kardashian, who has over 60 million followers on Twitter, said she was very determined to complete her studies as a lawyer, although it was "challenging for her" due to her tight schedule.

She wants to promote the hiring of ex-prisoners so they are able to return to the workforce.

"Some of the (most) enlightened people I've ever met, smartest people, people that know law the best, are people that are spending time in prison," said Kardashian, who in the past has talked about her vocal support for criminal justice reform.

The reality-star-turned-activist said she had no plans to enter politics and does not want to have any more children with her musician husband Kanye West.

More about
armenia celebrities Kim Kardashian ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

TRENDING

Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell

LIFESTYLE

Is Shu Qi&#039;s viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

SERVICES