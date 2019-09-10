Kim Kardashian praises climate activist Greta Thunberg and hopes for a meeting

YEREVAN, Armenia - US reality TV star Kim Kardashian heaped praise on Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday (Oct 8), calling her a "brave and amazing young woman" and said she shared her concerns about climate change.

Kardashian, 38, said she would love to have dinner with Thunberg, who told world leaders at the opening of a United Nations conference last month that they had stolen her childhood with "empty words".

"She (Thunberg) is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need," Kardashian told Reuters in an exclusive interview during a visit to Armenia.

"Climate change is a serious problem," said Kardashian, who was attending the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

She said she also wanted to talk to Thunberg's parents and to share her thoughts as a social media entrepreneur, noting that "speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities".