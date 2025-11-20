Kim Kardashian revealed as mystery bidder who won late dad's bible auctioned by OJ Simpson's estate

Kim Kardashian was the mystery bidder who won her late dad Robert Kardashian's bible after an intense clash with OJ Simpson's lawyer.

The reality TV star offered US$15,000 (S$19,600) for the book — which was owned by her late father until he gave it to Simpson following his arrest on suspicion of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman on June 18, 1994 — but her offer was rejected by the late professional football player's estate, and the bible was later sold for US$80,276 to a mystery bidder.

Now Kim — whose dad acted as Simpson's defence attorney in Simpson's infamous 1995 murder trial, in which Simpson was acquitted on all counts, but found liable for Nicole and Ronald's deaths in a separate civil case in 1997 — revealed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she won the bid.

Speaking to her daughter, Chicago West, at the dining table as she opened the package containing the bible, Kim said: "You are not going to believe what it is. Nor will you even care, but you will understand one day. This is really special to me because this used to be my daddy's."

As Kim pulled out the bible — which was listed by Goldin Auctions as the "Robert Kardashian Signed, Inscribed, Personally Owned 'The Living Bible' given to OJ Simpson" — she added: "When someone goes to heaven, their energy is always with us."

A producer then asked the amazed socialite: "When did you get that?"

Kim explained: "I just got it. I haven't opened it yet. So if anyone was wondering who won that OJ Simpson auction, you best believe it was me."

In a confessional, she added: "My dad's bible that he had given to OJ was up for auction, and I contacted the attorney to OJ's estate to offer to buy it without having to go through the auction, and those emails allegedly leaked on TMZ."

After she claimed the "leaked" emails caused more people to bid for the item — which generated 49 bids in total, 14 of which came during its final day on March 29 — Kim added: "I get the game, but I definitely don't wanna be used in that situation.

"So, we used an alias to bid on the bible so that my name wouldn't be traced back to it."

The show then cut back to Kim holding the bible, she discovered that the bible had Robert's name etched on it.

She said: "I thought it was a bible that my dad bought OJ and wrote in it. It's actually my dad's bible with his name inscribed on it. I didn't know that."

The SKIMS founder then added to Chicago: "So my daddy gave this book to his best friend to give him some motivation from Jesus."

The youngster asked what motivation means, to which Kim replied: "Motivation is when you help to like, inspire someone to do like positive things.

"Like, I can motivate you and say, 'Everything's gonna be OK. You're so smart. You got this.' Right? That's motivation."

And Kim cannot wait to show Robert's bible to his and ex-wife Kris Jenner's youngest daughter, Khloe Kardashian — who alerted Kim to the auction.

In a confessional, she said: "I am so excited to give this to Khloe. She was the one that showed me this auction first. So I think that she deserves to have this bible."

Robert — who died of esophageal cancer at the age of 53 in 2003 — and Kris also have daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and son, Rob Kardashian.

