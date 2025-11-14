Kim Kardashian reveals she studied 9 hours a day in attempt to pass bar on first try

Kim Kardashian studied for "nine hours a day" for three months because she needed to pass the bar exam on her "first try".

The 45-year-old reality TV star has been working towards becoming a lawyer but it was recently revealed she failed her final test and will now have to retake it if she wants to qualify — but Kim admitted she worked extra hard ahead of the exam because she wouldn't have time to try again if she failed.

Speaking in an episode of her show The Kardashians, which was filmed before she received her bar exam result, she explained: "It's just the craziest, most emotional roller-coaster.

"I really do need to pass on the first try because I don't have another few months I can give up. I studied nine hours a day, every day. I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed."

Kim added that she threw herself into her studies after wrapping work on her new TV drama All's Fair and spent three months revising for the exam.

She said: "I'm really excited to just have All's Fair wrapped and behind me so that I can just dive right into studying and make that my number one focus.

"I am feeling a little bit exhausted. My bar exam is just three months away."

However, her hard work didn't pay off and Kim now faces the prospect of resitting the test.

In an Instagram post shared after getting her result, Kim wrote: "Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.

"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up just more studying and even more determination.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far.

"Falling short isn't failure — it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's Go!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kim previously enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018 and took the baby bar exam three times before passing it in 2021.

She also reportedly passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March.

Kim is said to have shared the results of her exam one day before the results were made public as she wanted to be honest with her fans.

A source close to the TV star told TMZ: "She decided to share the news before the results were public on Sunday because she's been so open about her journey the entire time — and knew fans would be super in

